GeekDad/GeekMom Holiday Gift Guide — Toys

Pulling no punches this holiday season, we’re kicking off our Holiday Gift Guide with the glorious world of toys! While finding some amazing things for our families to play with this year and this holiday season, we hope to help you find some fun gifts for everyone on your shopping list. No matter your preferred choice of geekdom, we all agree, there’s nothing like a really good toy to play with on Christmas morning.

Disclosure: Some of the links below may be affiliate links. This means that the GeekDad/GeekMom contributor may make a small amount of commission if you click through and purchase the item at no extra cost to you. We may have also received the item for review from the manufacturer, and this in no way influences our opinions. If we don’t like something you will not see it here.

GraviTrax Pro, GraviTrax Power

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Ravensburger

Price: Prices vary

Purchase: GraviTrax Pro, GraviTrax Power

Description: Marble runs have been beloved by children (and some adults) for at least decades if not longer. Many of the plastic sets available today allow for custom configuration, but still have limited design options. Ravensburger’s GraviTrax, though, allows for elaborate designs, epic heights, lifts, more control options, and even powered elements. If you or your kid are looking to design elaborate marble runs, check out GraviTrax. There are starter sets, expansions, and components at a wide range of price points. Read my full review on GeekMom. -JB



Squishmallows. ‘Nuf Said.

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Kelly Toys

Price: Prices vary

Purchase: Squishmallows. ‘Nuf Said.

Description: I don’t know what kind of magical fluff they fill Squishmallows with, but I’ve been coveting one ever since I first laid my hands on them. Apparently, I’m not the only one taken with their scrumptious squishy firmness because they’ve remained popular ever since they hit the market. There’s something for everyone in the Squishmallow line, with a huge array of available animals and characters, and with sizes from hand-held to more-than-an-armful. Squishmallows are fabulous for cuddling with in bed, holding when you’re sad or sick, or just generally hanging out with. They even double as a pillow! And you can hand wash them. My new Squishmallow is a mustached flying squirrel with a ridiculously soft tail who came with the name of Tansy. I suspect Tansy will tell me they prefer a different name, so I’m awaiting their announcement with great anticipation. -JB



LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: LEGO

Price: $35.99

Purchase: LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush

Description: After repeated viewings, my household has come to a unanimous decision regarding this summer’s Jurassic World Dominion: not enough dinosaurs. When the dinos are onscreen, however, we simply cannot take our eyes off of the majestic spectacle. Recently, we’ve taken to recreating our favorite scene with the help of the LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush playset. Boasting 306 pieces—including minifigs of Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and Kayla Watts, a buildable Midnight Oiler Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar, and the menacing Quetzalcoatlus—it makes for a great family holiday project. Build it. Crash it. Build it again. Have Kayla ditch the plane and befriend a helpful pterosaur. OK, so maybe that’s not exactly how the film did it, but the true joy of LEGO is making an adventure all your own. [Review materials provided by CC PR for Universal Pictures Entertainment]



E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 40th Anniversary Plush Figure

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Mattel

Price:$39.99

Purchase: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 40th Anniversary Plush Figure

Description: Some 40 years ago, a film was released that defined a generation. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial introduced a young Gen X to the genius of Steven Spielberg, the wonders of earthbound science fiction, and that special brand of madness that is the big summer blockbuster. Universal Pictures is celebrating the property’s 40th birthday with loads of new collectibles, but the crown jewel is surely this 11-inch E.T. plush. With an expressive molded plastic head, a soft, huggable body, and his iconic red hoodie, the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 40th Anniversary Plush is perfect for longtime fans, and his light-up finger and vocabulary of much-loved movies phrases make him an ideal way to bring the magic of E.T. to a whole new generation. [Review materials provided by CC PR for Universal Pictures Entertainment]



LEGO DC Super Heroes Batmobile: The Penguin Chase

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: LEGO

Price: $29.99

Purchase: LEGO DC Super Heroes Batmobile: The Penguin Chase

Description: Kids and adults will get a kick out of building the Batmobile from The Batman movie (starring Robert Pattinson) with spring-loaded shooters. This set has 392 pieces and comes with Batman and the Penguin mini-figures. It’s a nice-sized set to put together for ages 8 and up. A must-have for anyone that collects the LEGO Batmobile sets. – Daks



Crunchyroll Hime And Yuzu Nendoroid

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Good Smile

Price: $64.99

Purchase: Crunchyroll Hime And Yuzu Nendoroid

Description: Over the past 12 months, Crunchyroll has become the go-to streaming service in my house. Whether it’s my son rewatching his favorite Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure arc, my daughter positively devouring season after season of My Hero Academia, or me going down yet another mecha rabbit hole, someone is always exploring the near-boundless offerings of the fandom’s premier anime service. And while Crunchyroll’s official store is famed for its vast array of quality apparel and collectibles, the pride of my workspace is currently their own mascot, Crunchyroll Hime, in irresistible Nendoroid form. This amazing chibi figure includes swappable legs, hands, and faceplates, her cat companion Yuzu, and even her own tablet for streaming Crunchyroll programming. If your Christmas gift list includes an anime aficionado, a Nendoroid collector, or even a newbie Crunchyroll enthusiast, this high-quality toy is sure to please. [Review materials provided by CC PR for Crunchyroll]



Fresh Fierce Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls

Suggested By: Will James

Mfg: World of EPI

Price: $49.99

Purchase: Fresh Fierce Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls

Description: Bring Black Panther: Wakanda Forever home with these amazing 11.5″ fashion dolls by World of EPI! World of EPI is a Black-owned business that has disrupted the fashion doll market with their Fresh Dolls, and this latest Fresh Fierce Collection in collaboration with Marvel is a giant level-up, featuring Shuri, Nakia, and Okoye. Read our full review of these dolls here. – W.J.



Fisher-Price DC League of Super-Pets

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Fisher-Price

Price: $10 and up

Purchase: Fisher-Price DC League of Super-Pets

Description: Every superhero needs a sidekick, and no one is better for the job than Ace and Krypto. Recommended for ages 3 and up, Fisher Price’s Talking Ace Figure and Krypto with Motorized Motion and sounds are on the case. Krypto has 30+ sounds and phrases with lots of press-and-go racing action and Ace will shout out his 15 best phrases with the push of a button. – Daks



Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Mondo

Price: $200

Purchase: Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure

Description: Snikt! If you’re a fan of X-Men: The Animated Series, then you’re sure to want to pick up your very own Wolverine sixth-scale figure. Painted in a cel-shading style, this figure has several accessories, including four swappable heads, multiple different hands with retracted and extended claws, and even a photo of Jean Grey and Scott Summers for Wolverine to brood over. This can also be the start of your X-Men collection, as Mondo has Magneto arriving soon.



BRIO Christmas Steaming Train Set

Suggested By: Michael Knight

Mfg: BRIO

Price:$150

Purchase: BRIO Christmas Steaming Train Set

Description: Trains are always a popular gift for the holidays, and BRIO’s latest, the Christmas Streaming Train Set, is ready to go around your tree, as part of your holiday décor, or anywhere you want to play with it. The 26-piece set includes a motorized locomotive that not only can move forward and backward but also has a simulated steam feature without any heat and is safe to touch. The locomotive can pull a coal tender, a passenger car, and a flatbed car with a remove able present. The coal load in the tender is also used to insert water into the locomotive for the steam effect. A station, a working crane, and a Santa figure are also included along with 14 wooden track pieces and 3 snowy track pieces. The track can be assembled to form an octagonal-shaped layout 40 x 39 inches as well as other dimensions depending on how you connect the track. This set is compatible with all other BRIO sets and makes a fun holiday addition to your current sets or a great start to your collection. My kids enjoyed playing with BRIO toys, and I can’t wait to see my grandson play with his first train set. –MK



Transformers Converting Optimus Prime RC

Suggested By: Will James

Mfg: JADA Toys

Price: $69.99

Purchase: Transformers Converting Optimus Prime RC

Description: The new remote-controlled converting Optimus Prime from JADA Toys is the perfect way to bring Optimus to life in your home without breaking the bank. Optimus converts from truck to robot and back again with the push of a button, can be remote controlled to drive as a truck and to roll in robot mode, and the other button makes him light up and say several notable quotes. The packaging even captures all the nostalgia of the original ’80s toy packaging, making this a perfect gift for Transformer fans of all ages! – W.J.



Robot Dog Bittle

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Petoi

Price: $214 and up

Purchase: Robot Dog Bittle

Description: Tis the season to get your programming on. The Bittle Dog by Petoi lets kids put together and program their own palm-sized robot pet. Bittle comes in two variations: construction and pre-assembled. If your child is up to building it themselves, the construction kit comes complete with 10 servos, 1 rechargeable battery, a NyBoard V1, and Bluetooth and WiFi dongles. Your child can use C++, Python, or Scratch-like block coding to bring their pet to life. Bittle is recommended for ages 14 and up. – Daks

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



