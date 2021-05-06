Movo UM700 USB Desktop Studio Microphone

The Movo UM700 is a new desktop studio microphone that is looking to compete with heavy hitters like Blue Yeti and the HyperX Quadcast that I previously reviewed. How does the UM700 hold up? Let us find out.

Upon opening the MOVO UM700 you can see that MOVO means business. It weighs a substantial 2.3 pounds and feels as solid as a rock. You connect it with a USB-A to Micro USB connector, which is one of my only knocks as I am a big fan of the durability and flexibility of a USB-C connector. The Stand is solid and very sleek and will not take up a great deal of desk space. For users of the Blue Yeti X, the MOVO UM700 will look very familiar.

There are 3 knobs on the MOVO UM700, which are volume, gain, and pattern. The gain and pattern are great additions for users looking for pro features on an affordable USB microphone. You have the opportunity to change pickup patterns between stereo (uses 2 channels to capture a realistic sound image); Cardioid (isolated pickup from the front); Omnidirectional (captures from all directions); & Bi-directional (front/rear pickup).

A mute button is also at the front of the unit so you can cut off those nasty coughs that seem to persist every time you try to record a podcast.

Once I had it comfortably on my desk I plugged in the USB cable and it loaded up drivers with speed and I was ready to go. Luckily I am currently doing two different podcasts and had a new Oscar preview episode on my calendar so I called my co-host and was off and running.

For this episode, we used Zoom Meetings to record which is not the best choice for crystal clear audio quality but time was an issue so we wanted to see how well the Movo UM700 would perform. Much to our delight, it sounded great even through the compression of a Zoom recording. The sound was clear with minimal background noise. Highs chirped and lows boomed so we were very satisfied. Since that recording, I have kept the Movo UM700 on my desk for all of my meetings and podcasts for the last month and do not see replacing it any time in the near future.

Specifications

Diaphragm: 0.55″ (14mm)

Frequency Response: 20-20,000Hz

Sensitivity: -45dB ? 3dB @ 1KHz

Polar Patterns: Stereo, Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Bi-directional

Power Consumption: 5V/150mA

Sample Rate: 48 kHz

Bit Depth: 16 Bit

Headphone Amplifier Impedance: 16ohms

Headphone Frequency Response: 15-20,000Hz

Connector: Micro USB (USB Cable Included)

Dimensions (collapsed): 4.4 x 3.8 x 7.9″ (11.2 x 10.8 x 20cm)

Dimensions (expanded): 4.4 x 3.8 x 11.6″ (11.2 x 10.8 x 29cm)

Weight: 2.3 LBS (1.04kg)

Final Thoughts and Reccomendations

The Movo UM700 is a wonderful microphone for someone looking to bring up the quality of their podcast or even to start podcasting or sound recording at home. At an affordable $99.95 it stands toe to toe with the Blue Yeti and HyperX Quadcast and delivers similar performance and durability. The Movo UM700’s basic compact design will give you the Pro sound without having to have a lot of space eaten up on your work or gaming surface. With a response of 20-20,000Hz, you get a fabulous dynamic range that should cover all of the bases. The multiple polar patterns come in handy if you are recording a podcast or event with only one microphone or recording room sound.

To conclude The Movo UM700 is a rock-solid performer that can become a staple of your sound recording for the near future and perhaps beyond.

A Sample of the Movo UM700 was made available by the manufacturer.

Opinions expressed in this article are the writers alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

