Kickstarter Alert: Learn About Circuits with Spintronics

Here’s a cool Kickstarter campaign that just launched today: Spintronics. Designed by Paul Boswell, the guy behind the Turing Tumble mechanical computer that funded a few years ago, Spintronics teach you about circuits—but with a mechanical system! Boswell has found a way to represent voltage and currents using a chain-driven system, making it easier to see what’s going on and bringing these concepts to life (with a delightfully steampunk aesthetic).

My kids and I were really impressed with the Turing Tumble, which used a puzzle book to introduce you to various concepts, so I’m pretty confident that Spintronics will also be a very cool educational toy.

I’ll be getting a hands-on demo soon and will be working on a more in-depth review, but for now you can visit the Kickstarter page for more info!

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer, and visit our Kickstarter curated page for more projects we love.

