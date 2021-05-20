GeekDad Daily Deal: The Internet of Things and ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle

Learn how to build your own Arduino-based projects with today’s Daily Deal, the Internet of Things and ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle. Courses in this bundle include creating your own web server, a mobile app-based garden monitor, and an email alert system for home and industrial automation. You’ll also learn how to control your IOT devices from anywhere in the world. There are many ways you can apply the skills you learn in this deal, but first, check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

