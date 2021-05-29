GeekDad Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Get up to 35 hours of audio bliss with today’s Daily Deal, TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. These long-lasting headphones sport amazing technology to cancel out external noise so you can concentrate on getting things done. Its Bluetooth 5.0 connection also lets you integrate with both Siri and Google Voice for even more productivity. Or you can use them to play music; they work for that, too. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



