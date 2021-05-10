GeekDad Daily Deal: Goodtimer Positive Reinforcement Educational Toy

Make chores and good habits a little more fun for your kids with today’s Daily Deal, the Goodtimer Positive Reinforcement Educational Toy. Using positive motivation techniques this device helps kids remember to do things like brush their teeth or clear the table, or whatever skill you’re trying to encourage them to internalize. The Goodtimer includes thirty-two reusable tokens, a plush token pouch, a decorative sticker sheet, a UL-certified charging adapter, and exclusive access to positive parenting resources. Parents can also get 24/7 support from positive parenting experts. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

