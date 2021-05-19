GeekDad Daily Deal: Dragon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Set

Face online opponents with a new weapon. Today’s Daily Deal, the Dragon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Set is durable, reliable, and fast when it comes to your game play. Complementing your already awesome skills, the keyboard adjusts up to 75° for added comfort and the mouse has high-speed transmission tech to make your game play faster and more accurate. And both are RGB backlit. Nice. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



