Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending April 2, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending April 2, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

What we’ve reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm and Troika.

Simon Yule played Ticket to Ride, Warhammer Warcry, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dragon Heist.

Jonathan Liu played Steam Up, Machi Koro Legacy, and So, You’ve Been Eaten.

Paul Benson played Dwellings of Eldervale.

Will James played My Little Scythe, My Little Scythe Pie in the Sky, and Fossil Canyon.

Michael Pistiolas played Sprawlopolis, Ugly Gryphon Inn, Food Chain Island, and Cribbage.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



