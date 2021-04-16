HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX has released a great tenkeyless keyboard for gamers looking for a low-profile, high-performance peripheral, the Alloy Origins Core now with the new HyperX blue switches.

I have reviewed many of HyperX’s great keyboards over the last few years, from the large media gaming keyboards such as the HyperX Alloy FPS to the ultra-portable Alloy Origins 60% keyboard. Hyperx has always made consistently strong, elegant, and customizable keyboards, and the Alloy Origins Core 2021 edition is no different.

Being the mid-sized ten keyless style, you get a full-sized feel in a more portable design, which makes it great if you are throwing a laptop or tablet into a backpack and still want that clicky feel on the go.

Out of the box, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core feels solid with an aluminum top and plastic bottom, which gives it minimal flex and a low profile. The new blue switches have a great click that is rated at 80 million clicks, so it should stand the test of time and outlive the PC you are currently using. At 900 grams, the weight is enough to feel solid without being cumbersome. It connects with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 braided cable, which is also solid and easy to find a replacement if needed.

The Alloy Core comes in the basic black brushed design with a full LED array that is fully customizable through the HyperX INGENUITY software, which allows you to set up lighting and effects, create and store macros and button bindings, adjust mice DPI settings, and has a library of profile presets and customizable keyboard game modes.

Specifications

Keyboard

Switch: HyperX

Type Mechanical Backlight DIP RGB LED

Light effects Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels.

Onboard memory 3 profiles

Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A

Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting

Key rollover N-key mode

LED indicator Yes

Media control Yes

Game Mode Yes

OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key Switches

Switch HyperX Blue Switch

Operation Style Clicky

Actuation Force 50g

Key Travel Distance 1.8 mm

Total Travel 3.8 mm

Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million

CableType: Detachable, Braided USB Cable Length 1.8 m

Dimensions: width 360.0 mm depth 132.5 mm height 34.5 mm

Weight (Keyboard and cable) 900 g

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is another solid high-end sub $100 keyboard made by Kingston. If you are looking for a high-performance gaming keyboard with great switches but without the extra ten keys, it is definitely on the shortlist of peripherals you should consider.

A sample of the HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboard was made available by the manufacturer. Opinions expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

