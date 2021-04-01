GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to Jumpspeak Language App – Spanish

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Start learning Spanish right away with today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to Jumpspeak Language App. This app uses AI and speech recognition to help make learning more natural. Rather than swiping or typing like other language apps, Jumpspeak listens to you and does all the tedious typing for you. And, conversations are short and focused on realistic, interesting topics. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Pay What You Want Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: How to Start a Podcast Bundle

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 012921 toniebox

Geek Daily Deals January 29 2021: Disney toniebox Music and Story Box for Kids – Starter Set on Sale

Ken Denmead