Geek Daily Deals April 30 2021: Star Wars Instant Pot 6qt. R2D2 Multi-Cooker for $60 Today May the 4th Be With You!

Celebrate May the 4th With This Awesome R2D2 Instant Pot Pressure Cooker and Steamer on Sale for $60 Today!



GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2:

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors

Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with handles and condensation collector

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



