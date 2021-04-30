GeekDad Daily Deal: 3D Bottomless Hole Optical Illusion Area Rug

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

I can just hear it now, all those spouses asking, “Honey, why’s there a hole in the floor?” That’s because today’s Daily Deal, the 3D Bottomless Hole Optical Illusion Area Rug, is a 31-inch (78 cm) area rug that makes your mind wonder if you really could fall into a dark pit. This optical illusion is a soft, stain-resistant, and long-lasting polyester fiber that won’t yellow with age. Check out more details by clicking the link above. 

