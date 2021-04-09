Amazon’s ‘Invincible’ Is Excellent, But Don’t Show Your Kids

A few months back, when I first read about the new show Invincible on Amazon Prime, I immediately put it on my calendar based on the cast alone. It’s a superhero show based on an existing comic, very much intended for adults. It’s got great characters, excellent humor, phenomenal voice actors, and a plot with a mystery that’s already got me hooked.

J.K. Simmons voices Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet, and Steven Yeun voices his teenage son who is just coming into his new powers. Other voice actors you may recognize include Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, Clancy Brown, Seth Rogen, Mahershala Ali, Michael Dorn, Jon Hamm, Jonathan Groff, Djimon Hounsou, Lennie James, and Sonequa Martin-Green. The voice cast is just bananas.

The show’s heroes have novel abilities, such as Monster Girl, who can change into a powerful beast, but gets younger each time she does it, Robot, who aside from being a superhero is an actual robot, and Dupli-Kate, who fights by rapidly making copies of herself. Often, those copies are quickly killed, and she makes more copies and keeps fighting. Yeah, it’s kind of grim.

It’s difficult to say much more about the show without spoiling the plot, which begins in the final seconds of the first episode, but Invincible‘s heroes find themselves battling super-powered thieves, dragons, alien invasions, kaiju, and occasionally each other.

Although Invincible is a cartoon and isn’t quite as graphic as The Boys, it has a lot of rated-R language and enough cartoon gore that I won’t let my 13-year-old watch, even though she’s seen The Umbrella Academy. But I’ll be watching every episode the day it airs. I love the show.

