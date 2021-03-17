‘Werewolf The Apocalypse: Heart of the Forest’ Review

Walkabout Games bring a true tabletop RPG feel to the classic World of Darkness title Werewolf The Apocalypse with ‘Heart of the Forest’ on PS4/PS5, Xbox One, and PC.

Background

I have previously reviewed several World of Darkness games both video and tabletop and even a great documentary that will really flesh out the world for you. Here is a video explaining the world and lore of Werewolf The Apocalypse for you.

From The Publisher:

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — ‘Heart of the Forest’ throws you deep into a primeval wilderness in the center of modern Europe. It’s where the protectors of nature wage their ancient, neverending war against the forces of destruction.

You play as Maia, who comes to Poland hoping to trace her family roots. Trying to learn more about her ancestry, she will discover her family’s dark secrets and reveal hidden truths about the vast wilderness of Central Europe.

5 main endings you can come to through 6 chapters of the story

200,000+ unique story paths with branches at every step

120,000+ word count – the size of a full novel

100+ unique scenes you see from different perspectives that stem from your choices

17 developers, including 3 writers and 8 visual artists

Game length: Up to 5h (depending on how fast you read and decide)

Completionist playthrough: around 15h

If you are a seasoned RPG gamer and many of you that come here are so then you have definitely heard and probably played World of Darkness RPG games. World of Darkness offers an amazingly dense and fleshed-out setting for those whose tastes run on the darker side of the spectrum. Vampires, Werewolves, wizards, and more populate the game and offer players chances to make choices in a supernatural world.

Werewolf The Apocalypse has tended to focus on rage and the management of rage and ‘Heart of the Forest’ deals with that in an exceptional way to give a real tabletop RPG feel for the player. Previously I reviewed Werewolf the Apocalypse: Earthblood which though it is in the same universe tends to focus mostly on the action elements of the universe and is a much more visceral gaming experience. Werewolf The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest is a far more cerebral approach to the material where you make choices that have consequences that will leave the player with multiple endings and options that will make replay almost a must.

Werewolf The Apocalypse: Heart of the Forest does an exceptional job of building an atmosphere in what is essentially an electronic choose your own adventure living book. The look and sound are very true to the World of Darkness style and long-time players will have no issue finding themselves completely immersed in a relatively short period of time.

I absolutely loved it and I am not the biggest fan of these Tell-Tale like games. The mix of RPG elements really works well and was very thought out. The story Maia is compelling along with the Eastern European setting. For you older players this will remind you of the best Sierra games that we played in the 90s with horror substituted for humor but at the same quality.

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

Werewolf The Apocalypse with Heart of the Forest is a blast and I have not even mentioned the best part which is that it is currently on sale over in the Steam Store for $10.49 which is absolutely nuts. At that price, it is totally worth getting and even if you wait for Halloween to play it then you got more than your money’s worth. True the publisher claims that it only has about 15 hrs of gameplay but Werewolf The Apocalypse: Heart of the Forest has some good replay value and is a great horror and RPG experience. It is a place you need to visit if you love the dark corners of the world.

A Review Key was made available by Walkabout Games.

Ideas expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the publisher or the editorial board.

