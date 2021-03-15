Stack Overflow: Paint Pouring, Drawing, and Creating With Kids

In this selection you will find a variety of options for your kids and yourself.

Sometimes, being stuck indoors for long periods of time will let us embrace techniques that seem more difficult or downright messy, like paint pouring, or will make us improve our limited skills alongside with our kids. I find that drawing prompts are great for this. There is another book that will have tons of ideas, even if there are not many photographs in it.

So let’s dive right in:

The Grown-Up’s Guide to Painting with Kids – 20+ Fun Fluid Art and Messy Paint Projects for Adults and Kids to Make Together by Jennifer McCully

Fluid Art is mesmerizing, fascinating to do and requires planning ahead.

While it’s true that you can use simple enough materials to start, it will require that you purchase at least some pouring medium such as Floetrol or Liquitex.

As the title says, you learn first, and then let your kids experiment. By using simple cups and canvases, stir sticks, paper, reusable straws, and other stuff you might find lying around, having an area designed for this, and anticipating some of the messier bits such as drips of paint, you can start experimenting.

Usually, when we do the messier fun things in the house, we do them in the kitchen, (where clean-up is easier). I have also purchased a very easy to wipe plastic cover, and the kids use aprons or old T-shirts for a start. Some techniques require touching or even hitting the paint—most kids will love that!

Featured resources

Jennifer McCully has a webpage, an Instagram account, and has authored other books for kids. We have already reviewed her mixed media take on art for kids.

As part of the Quarto Classroom, you can check one of the lessons featured in this book, here.

The Grown-Up’s Guide to Painting with Kids- 20+ Fun Fluid Art and Messy Paint Projects for Adults and Kids to Make Together has been on sale since June 9, 2020.

Format: Paperback / softback, 128 Pages

Publisher: Walter Foster

Series: Grown-Up’s Guide

ISBN: 9781633228542

Now let’s talk drawing:

Draw 62 Animals and Make Them Happy: Step-by-Step Drawing for Characters and Personality – For Artists, Cartoonists, and Doodlers by Terry Runyan

Terry Runyan presents herself as a creative encourager. She loves to share her creative process and I will point out to you all of her creative places, where you can see her at work.

She loves to draw cats and birds. For this book, she tried to push herself out of her comfort zone and decided to draw animals she had never tried before, such as a rhinoceros and an impala. The book is divided in two:

On the left-hand page, you can follow the steps for drawing each subject, from simple shapes to identifying marks. On the right-hand page, the same animal has changed its posture, accessories, or expression.

You can either doodle on the same book and give it a try, or you can use her interactions and prompts to create your own stories and improve your drawing in the process.

Draw 62 Animals and Make Them Happy. Step-by-Step Drawing for Characters and Personality – For Artists, Cartoonists, and Doodlers has been on sale since October 20, 2020.

Publisher: Quarry Books

Pages: 128

ISBN: 9781631599880

Series: Draw 62

Draw 62 Characters and Make Them Happy: Step-by-Step Drawing for Figures and Personality – For Artists, Cartoonists, and Doodlers by Terry Runyan

This book follows the same theme as the previous one, but focuses in inanimate objects and other type of characters, not necessarily animals.

The format is the same, but the characters are tea cups and baseball bats, all thoughout to look cute whilst inviting you and your kids to try out new sets of skills.

The interaction between the characters is the main draw here, since you will focus in facial expressions and different story building scenarios. To be able to do an illustration that is not merely decorative, you have to be able to tell a story with it, and synthesized stories with a few strokes, a few chance encounters between different characters, plus some “happy accidents” are Terry’s signature mark.

Featured resources

Terry Runyan has a web page, an Instagram account, an awesome YouTube Channel where she talks a lot about creative energy, authenticity and how allowing yourself to be you will make all the difference in the world. You can purchase her Skillshare courses as well.

Draw 62 Characters and Make Them Happy: Step-by-Step Drawing for Figures and Personality – For Artists, Cartoonists, and Doodlers has been on sale since October 27, 2020.

Publisher: Quarry Books

Pages: 128

ISBN: 9781631599927

Series: Draw 62

Lastly, this book is a compilation:

Kids Create: Art and Craft Experiences for Kids by Laurie Carlson

This book has no photographs. It only has sketches and illustrations that will show you how to use, set up or prepare a determined activity, such as this one:

In the sake of quantity, since most books will show you up to 52 projects, this book has 150 different art projects and crafts activities for kids to offer, and that’s maybe why they are presented in such a way. The ideas are for kids aged three to nine, are arranged by season, and range from beginner to advanced.

It gave me the impression of vast research, because you can find all of the described activities on the web, with easier to follow instructions, but this book has strived to collect them all. Take salt dough, for example: it has 5 different recipes, each one tested for different consistencies and results.

A teacher, a homeschool mom, a summer camp instructor, might get the most out of this book, because it can be used as a summary for different materials and activities such as: shadow silhouettes, sponge art, windsock recycling, globe-making and more, including holiday themed-decorations.

Kids Create: Art and Craft Experiences for Kids has been on sale since March 30, 2020.

Publisher: Gibbs Smith

Publish Date: March, 30, 2020

Pages:160

EAN/UPC: 9781423657378

