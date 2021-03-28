Restock Alert: ‘Dwellings of Eldervale’ Available Again at Breaking Games

Around the same time that I was reviewing Luke Laurie and Scott Caputo’s excellent game Whistle Mountain back in January, another game by Luke Laurie was taking people by storm. Dwellings of Eldervale, which launched on Kickstarter in 2019 from Breaking Games, was arriving to backers and hitting their tables.

Thanks to buzz from players enjoying the game, retail stock on Dwellings of Eldervale soon sold out on Breaking Games’ webstore. I was lucky enough to get a copy, and my review will be coming later this week. (Spoiler alert: It’s pretty great.) But for those that have been patiently waiting for their own copies, the wait is over!

Breaking Games will be doing two micro-releases over the next couple of months to sell their remaining inventory of Dwellings of Eldervale. These releases will include all editions of the game, as well as optional accessories like a playmat and screen-printed tokens. The first date will be tomorrow, March 29th at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT.

As I said, there will be a couple of these micro-releases, so if you wanted to wait for my review before deciding whether to pick up the game, that’s a very reasonable plan. However, if you already know you’d like a copy of Dwellings of Eldervale, I’d definitely try to jump in on this first round of sales to make sure you get one. To purchase your copy, go to the Dwellings of Eldervale page on the Breaking Games webstore starting at 10 am PDT on Monday, March 29.

And look for my review soon on GeekDad!

