GeekDad Daily Deal: PocketDrum Bluetooth Drum Sticks

Sometimes you just have to let your inner rock star out. With today’s Daily Deal, the PocketDrum Bluetooth Drum Sticks, you don’t have to do it with so much volume. These portable, lightweight drum sticks easily go with you anywhere so that you can bang out those sweet rhythms. And, since they’re Bluetooth enable, you can connect them to their very own AeroBand app and play away without disturbing others around you. Of course, you may look like a spaz doing it, but we won’t judge you…much. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



