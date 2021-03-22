Geek Daily Deals March 22 2021: AUKEY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $38 Today With Our Secret Code!

Feel the satisfying click and travel of a mechanical keyboard with this deal on the AUKEY RGB backlit keyboard with interchangeable keys for $38 today!



GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

AUKEY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Customizable RGB Backlight, Tactile & Clicky Blue Switches, 104-Key Anti-Ghosting Wired Keyboard with Surround Lighting, Steel Body for PC and Laptop – $38 when you use secret code GFP66GNY:

RGB Backlight: KM-G12 comes equipped with 7 color presets and 12 lighting configuration presets. The G-aim software gives you full access to many other customization options

AUKEY Blue Switches: Characterized by precise tactile feedback & satisfying travel with an audible “click” sound

Full N-Key Rollover: 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting means this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario

Durable Design: The double-shot-molded ABS keycaps and steel body are extremely durable and abrasion-resistant

Package Contents: AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard, User Manual

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



