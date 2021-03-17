Geek Daily Deals March 17 2021: Phillips Sonicare 7500 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush 39% Off Today!

Keep your family’s teeth and gums in the best shape with the best electric toothbrush from Phillips Sonicare; for $103 today!
These are the toothbrushes my wife and I use, and we love them. Between this and a floss each day, we haven’t had teeth or gum issues in years. And for the data geeks, you can track your usage via app!
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Philips Sonicare HX9690/05 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black:
- Provides expert level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
- Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard
- Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report
- Personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 4 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+
- Take your Philips Sonicare on the go with the charging travel case
- With Amazon Dash Replenishment, you can set up automatic deliveries so you never run out of brush heads again
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.