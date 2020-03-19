Geek Daily Deals March 19 2020: AUKEY Power Strip Cube 4 Outlets and 3 USB Ports for $14 With Our Secret Code

If you’re working from home these days, you could probably use some more outlets – try this power strip cube for just $14!
AUKEY Power Strip Cube, Surge Protector with 4 AC Outlets 3 USB Charging Ports, 5-Foot Extension Cord and 1875W Power:
- One for All: Combined 4 AC outlets wtih 3 ports USB-A, a perfect power cube surge protector charging for most electrical device at the same time from a single compact hub (1875W from the AC outlets)
- Space-saving: with a cube design, it can fit all kinds of adapters without them blocking each other or wasting an entire outlet
- Safe and Reliable: built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overvoltage. 380-Joule surge protector against surges and spikes. ETL certified
- Multi outlets with USB: with a handy USB charging of 3 USB ports, each port can detect automatically your devices and deliver the fastest possible charge speed up to 2.4A. With 4 3-prong grounded plugs and 5 feet long cord, it would be extremely versatile to carry around and can be positioned anywhere at home or in the office
- Package Contents: well-packed Powerport Cube, users manual, after-sales service card and friendly customer service
Get one for just $14 today when you use secret code 9SCOC8R6!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
