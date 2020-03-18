Geek Daily Deals March 178 2020: 2-Pack of AUKEY Smart Plugs for $1 With Our Secret Code – BEST PRICE EVER!

Geek Daily Deals 031820 smart plugsMake your home just a little smarter with this amazing price on a 2-pack of smart plugs for just $11 – that the best price ever!

AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plug (2 Pack), Mini Smart Socket for Use with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or AUKEY Home App:

  • Access from Anywhere: Activate and deactivate home appliances and electronics anytime, anywhere using this Wi-Fi Smart Plug and the AUKEY Home app on your phone. No smart hub or subscription service required
  • Control with Your Voice: Works with Alexa & Google Assistant. Use voice commands to control your home appliances and electronics
  • Home Automation: Customize a schedule for your lights to turn on at sunset or pre-set a timer and wake up with your coffee ready. Conveniently make your home feel more comfortable
  • Compact Design: Compact form keeps adjacent outlets accessible and allows two smart plugs to fit together perfectly in one duplex outlet
  • Package Contents: AUKEY SH-PA1 Smart Plug 2 Pack, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Get one for just $11 today when you use secret code 35CF7BNA!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

