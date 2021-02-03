Upbeat New Videos from Father Goose and Brady Rymer

Father Goose continues to extend his footprint into children’s house party music with the new kids empowerment tune, “I Can Make it.” Getting your act together and being your best self is the theme, and Goose is supported by Etcetera, iRiE Goose, Danni Ali, David Allan Rivera, and Grammy winner Lucy Kalantari.

“The song is meant to inspire us to be grateful for life and live it to its fullest on our own terms,” Goose explains. “The chorus tells us all to live your life, live it well, let your dreams be big and your actions louder.”

Vaccines offer a glimmer of hope for live concerts to return late this year (and more certainly in 2022). In the meantime, watch the fanciful fantasy in the video below:

How do you perpetuate peace, harmony, and inclusivity during a global pandemic? If you’re Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could, you grab your gear and shoot a socially distanced video in a public Park in New York City (one walking distance from my father’s apartment, in fact).

Brady has a bucket list of songs he periodically dips into and “Let’s Make a Better World,” an Earl King/Dr. John cajun classic, definitely fits as modern mood music:

Society has no priority

We’re all one part of a whole

When people scream and shout

You hafta hear ’em out

Everybody is a beautiful soul

On Saturday, February 20 at noon ET, Brady will livestream a special concert with British kid’s musician David Gibb to promote their 2020 release, Songs Across the Pond. The duo will play live from their homes in Oxfordshire, UK and New York, NY – covering their own material as well as from the other’s catalog (neither Brady nor David will reveal their selections in advance of the show). General admission tickets are $16 and meet-and-greets are $25. Click here for more information.

Enjoy the video below, featuring Brady with band members Claudia, Seth, and Liz:

