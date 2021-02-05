The World of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Comes to Tabletop Roleplaying

New Mexico-based Magpie Games recently secured a multi-year licensing agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Products to produce a tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Both of those animated series have enduring popularity, with a new live-action Avatar show currently in development at Netflix. According to ViacomCBS President of Consumer Products Pam Kaufman:

“We believe Magpie Games is the ideal partner to develop a roleplaying game based on Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Their commitment to supporting diverse content from diverse creators along with their exceptional game product made them the right choice to bring the world of Avatar to tabletop roleplaying games.”

Not many details are available on the game as of yet, which isn’t due out for another year. Character creation will use “playbooks,” a sort of template to help players construct their protagonists. And it sounds like you’ll be able to visit many of the iconic locations in the two series, including the different Kingdoms, the Spirit World, and Republic City.

The core book for the Avatar roleplaying game is due for release in February 2022. The Republic City supplement will come out in August 2022, followed by The Spirit World supplement in February 2023. You can subscribe to the Magpie Games newsletter at their website to follow the game’s development.

And look for a GeekDad review of the core book next year!

