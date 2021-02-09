Review – Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #2 – The Heart of Krypton

Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #2 – Marguerite Bennett, Writer; Marguerite Sauvage, Artist

Ray – 10/10

Ray: Most of the Future State stories have been strong, but there have been few I’d point to as character-defining stories. The exception is this brilliant two-shot by the “two Marguerites,” a story of how Kara Zor-El goes from being an isolated figure to a leader whose legacy far exceeds her lifespan. When we last left off, she was serving as the guardian of a multispecies refuge in space—one that was joined by a young refugee carrying an incredible power. When the girl’s evil relatives came looking for her, Kara’s haven was plunged into danger. I just want to give a shout-out to the opening segment where the villain Kimura berates Kara and the young Lynari. Sure, they’re space dragons ranting about a magic gemstone, but this is actually one of the best depictions of how abusive families treat scapegoats that I’ve ever seen. It’s chilling watching these gaslighters try to convince a young girl that her father’s death is her own fault.

To paraphrase a popular TV show, I’ve only had Lynari for two issues but if anything happens to her I’ll blow up this whole universe. And Kara apparently feels the same way—her defense of the girl is impressive, but ultimately it’s Lynari who takes what she’s learned from her and comes up with a perfectly “Super” resolution to the crisis that avoids violence and feels very in character for what the Els would do. This leads into a beautiful coda that shows how Kara’s dream evolves over the centuries and beyond, and spins out into a heartbreaking last few pages that break the confines of Future State and carve out a new timeline filled with fascinating characters. This might be a two-issue event tie-in, but it’s begging to be more. I don’t know if Sauvage can do a monthly book, but she and Bennett need to be given the opportunity to do as many Supergirl titles as they want. So far, this is the first Future State title to come together into a classic.

