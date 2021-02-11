Review- ′Wanderer′s Road #3- The Return of the Blind Swordspig!′

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) Peach Momoko (Cover Artist) Ronda Pattison (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo, Wanderer′s Road #3will signal the end of Spot′s companionship, but you won′t see it coming.

Zato-Ino, the Blind Swordspig, was defeated by Usagi some issues ago. He was blind to begin with, but Usagi disarmed him by cutting off his nose as well. To a pig, who can almost “see” with his nose, this was the blow that truly blinded him.

He is still a fearsome fighter, but he cannot plot revenge and destroy villages as he used to do. Also, he has vowed that, as soon as he senses Usagi again, he will go for his throat, or die trying.

However, Spot saves his life at the beginning of the issue. When Zato-Ino offers him his friendship and companionship, Spot refuses. He is already loyal to Usagi Yojimbo.

Here we glimpse a certain desire to live in peace, to stop fighting and to be content with life from the part of Zato-Ino. However, he is bitter. When his senses tell him that Usagi is near, he doesn’t hesitate: he goes immediately to confront him.

Soon they will find themselves again, these two fearsome fighters, and Zato- Ino will attack in the middle of the darkest night, as to level the playing field.

Will Spot be able to stop these two from killing each other? You must read on to find out…

′Wanderer′s Road #3′ is on sale since January, 2021

AVAILABLE: January 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: NOV200384

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

