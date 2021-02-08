GeekDad Daily Deal: 1, 2, or 3 Year Subscription to Windscribe VPN Pro Plan

Peace of mind comes easily with today’s Daily Deal, a 1, 2, or 3 Year Subscription to Windscribe VPN Pro Plan. Windscribe VPN creates a firewall between devices, securely transfers and shares files, masks your physical location, unlocks geographically restricted sites, and keeps no user logs. It also unblocks websites, removes ads and trackers, and can be used with the OpenVPN configurations you may already be using. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



