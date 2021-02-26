Geek Daily Deals February 26 2021: Just Smarty Electronic Talking Alphabet Wall Board for $21 Today!

It’s like a giant Speak ‘n’ Spell for the wall – help your kids learn their letters with the Just Smarty talking wall board for $21 today!



Just Smarty Electronic Interactive Alphabet Wall Chart, Talking ABC & 123s & Music Poster, Best Educational Toy for Toddler. Kids Fun Learning at Daycare, Preschool, Kindergarten for Boys & Girls for $21 today:

✅ EDUCATIONAL TOY FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT – Toddlers and young children get to learn the alphabet, word association, learn the numbers and take quizzes

✅ GREAT ADDITION TO YOUR NURSERY OR GAME ROOM – This interactive ABC wall poster will complement your child’s room or game room. Colorful attractive design will engage and provide hours of fun exploration and learning for your little one.

✅ INTUITIVE FUN LEARNING – This wall poster helps your little one to develop new skills needed for preschool and beyond.

✅ MUSICAL – Sing along and dance to 9 popular kids song such as the ABC song, Bingo, The Finger Family song, Five Little Monkeys, Head Shoulders Knees and Toes, If You’re Happy and You Know It!, Three Little Kittens, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, Wheels On The Bus

✅ DOESN’T TAKE SPACE AND BATTERIES INCLUDED – Just hang it on the wall and forget it. No messy toys to clean up. Automatically shuts off to preserve battery life.

