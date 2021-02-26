GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle

Take your ideas and turn them into apps with today’s Daily Deal, the Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle. With eleven courses in this bundle, you’ll learn how to take languages like Kotlin and Java and develop your very own Android-based apps. You’ll also learn to create your own interfaces, libraries, and lots more. You’re only limited by your imagination, so get out there and create. But be quick about it—someone else’s imagination might just be for the same thing. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

