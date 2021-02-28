Announcing Avatar Studios

Nickelodeon announced this week that they’re launching Avatar Studios, and I couldn’t be happier. The two co-creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be heading up the studio and working on new original content set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, which initially began airing in 2005, is not only the best-animated show I’ve ever seen, it’s also the show I’ll cite when asked what program had the best-written story arc and the most satisfying ending. I watched the entire series myself for the first time in 2010, then a couple of years later I watched the entire series again with my wife and older daughter. Then, last year, my entire family re-watched the entire series again. It’s that good.

The Legend of Korra, while not strictly as good as Aang’s story, is an excellent animated show which deals with slightly more mature subject matter. And while Avatar: The Last Airbender took place in a medieval vaguely-Asian fantasy setting, Korra takes place in an early industrial era. I can only imagine what setting any future program might give us. Modern-day with bending? Futuristic? If DiMartino and Konietzko are at the helm, I’ve got faith that they’ll put together something awesome.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



