Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending January 29, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 29, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

What we’ve reviewed this week:

Michael Knight reviewed Reload.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Ghost Writer, Three Sisters, Umbra Via, and Valeria: Card Kingdoms – Darksworn.

Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven, Marvel Champions, Survive Escape from Atlantis!, and Sentinels of the Multiverse.

Michael Knight played Reload and Almanac: The Dragon Road.

I played Azul: Summer Pavilion, our featured image this week.

