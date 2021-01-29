‘Dash’ Brings LGBTQ+ Representation to Classic Private Eye Storytelling

Meet Dash: an old-fashioned private-eye story with a twist. You might be used to campy noir detective stories set in the 1940s, with their terrible references and blatant misogyny, but this ain’t exactly that. Dash is a private eye with a past, but the inconvenient truth about this hero is that he’s gay in the 1940s, an ex-cop, and wonderfully flawed in ways you might expect and other ways that may surprise you. But Dash: The Case of the Mysterious Zita Makara isn’t just a story about a flawed-but-relatable detective. It’s also a story of love, trust, and consequences. Originally published in six parts, the first Dash collection is now available in a single volume, with 40 additional pages of content to boot.
Who’s Who?
Five Characters play a major role over the six-part story. While all of them bring iconic tropes to life, only Zita Makara is a stereotype from top to bottom. Warning: spoilers are here for those new to the series!
Dash Fans
Dash fans should know that this volume collects all 6 parts previously published by Northwest Press, and adds several short stories to the collection in the additional 40 pages. There’s also an introduction and a lot more art than was in the originals, with all of the original cover art being included in this final volume. It’s also a bit cheaper than buying the six individual volumes, assuming you don’t already have copies of any of them. You should also know there’s a minor preview for the next Dash installment entitled Dash: The Case of the Missing Detective.
Trigger Warnings
There are a few themes that may be difficult to read or see in print. The spoiler text below covers those the author noted but is not comprehensive.
TL;DR
Dash: The Case of the Mysterious Zita Makara is over 200 pages of wonderfully illustrated graphic novel, featuring art and lettering by several talented artists, and written by Dave Ebersole. The story features iconic themes from detective stories of old and brings to life a plot that’s very relatable, despite the fantastic features one might normally cringe at, at least a little.