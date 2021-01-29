‘Dash’ Brings LGBTQ+ Representation to Classic Private Eye Storytelling

There Be Triggers In Here:

Dash AKA Dashell Malone: After this cop was outed as gay, he was ousted from the force and turned his hand to work as a private investigator. Rather than move on and try to start again in obscurity, he stayed where his “notoriety” was established, no longer afraid to be himself.

Zita Makara: The mysterious client who is using everything she’s got (in the classic noir sense) to get the help she needs. She’s a beautiful, well-proportioned, and absolutely desperate woman in need of the assistance of none other than our hero.

Cindy Crenshaw: The quintessential wisecracking secretary, Cindy is more than a loudmouth. She’s also a compassionate friend and an absolute icon of a self-reliant woman in a man’s world.

Johnny Plinketts, “Plink”: Every good PI story needs a love interest, and Plink fits the bill. He’s charming, beautiful, and probably up to something shady that the hero can’t help but ignore because he just likes being with Plink too much to listen to his gut.

Officer Sal McGillicutty: Sal might be my favorite character because there aren’t enough cops in the world who will set aside an unjust law (like the anti-sodomy laws which could convict queer people of serious crimes for holding hands or kissing in public) in order to do the right thing. Indeed, Sal’s friendship with Dash begins before either of them join the force and goes on right through Dash being outed and into the story. Sal is the real deal, and nobody can argue with that.

Detective/Noir Story Fans

For the fans of detective/noir stories, you should know that this book stays true to that genre and doesn’t shy away from things like smoking and drinking, which are common tropes from that genre, in order to be more appealing to a PC audience. In a lot of ways, Dash is like a love letter to the genre(s), hugging the themes close, even with problematic tropes and unhealthy life examples. There are good cops and bad cops, seductresses, and villains. There’s even a Nazi reference or two for you to find.