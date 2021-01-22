GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Get those IT certifications with today’s Daily Deal, the Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. This bundle covers the prep you need to go out and take the CompTIA tests in A+, Network, Cloud, PenTest, Linux, Security, and more. So, even if you’re just building your skillset for personal interest or adding to your professional knowledge, you’ll find there’s a lot of great information. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

