Geek Daily Deals January 18 2021: Aukey Qi Charging Wireless Earbuds for $36 With Secret Code

Get Aukey's 4.5-Star Reviewed Wireless Earbuds With a Qi-charging case for just $38 today

Get it for $38

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5 Sport Headphones, HiFi Stereo Sound, Integrated Microphone, Touch Control, 28H Playtime, Wireless & USB-C Charging Box, IPX5 Waterproof:

Superior Sound Quality: Dynamic drivers and graphene diaphragms add extra depth to the full and crisp sound, to give your music a wider soundstage. IPX5 water-resistance means there’s no need to fear the rain.

Qi Wireless Charging & USB-C: The carry case can be charged via USB-C or a Qi wireless charger. Charging wirelessly extend the 7-hour playtime to 28 hours

Touch Control: The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and can be tapped or pressed to adjust the volume, change the track, play or pause, or access your phone’s assistant (e.g. Siri).

Secure & Comfortable Fit: Noise isolation, Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a reliable, customized fit. The magnets to hold the earbuds in the case are very strong; you have no concerns whatsoever about the buds falling out of the case, or not being sufficiently secure to charge.

Package Contents: AUKEY EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds, Three Pairs of Ear-Tips (S/M/L), Three Pairs of Ear-Wings (S/M/L), USB C Cable, User Manual

