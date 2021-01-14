Geek Daily Deals January 14 2021: ‘Jaws’ in 4K for $15

Get the very first (and perhaps very best) summer blockbuster movie in glorious 4K for just $15 today!
Jaws in 4k Ultra-HD:
- Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, Jaws remains one of the influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.
