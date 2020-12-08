WCP: Remembering Sean Connery & Re-Visiting ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’

A true legend has left us.
Jake + Mitch discuss the near mythological career of the late Sir Sean Connery. Whether it be the definitive 007, a late-career action star, a nuanced leading man, an Oscar winner, or a pop-culture icon—the man accomplished what few ever could… he accomplished it all.
Along the way they also re-visit a not-so-bright-spot on Mr. Connery’s career as they break down, The League of Extra Ordinary Gentlemen. More specifically they ask:
– Why didn’t Justice League for English majors work?
– Did Connery save it?
– Whatever happened to Stephen Norrington?
Every icon has a flop or two, but LXG ultimately ends-up as evidence to the power of Connery’s star power. The man was simply unmatched.
HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush
