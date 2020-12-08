WCP: Remembering Sean Connery & Re-Visiting ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’

Podcasts
Mitchell Roush0

A true legend has left us.

Jake + Mitch discuss the near mythological career of the late Sir Sean Connery. Whether it be the definitive 007, a late-career action star, a nuanced leading man, an Oscar winner, or a pop-culture icon—the man accomplished what few ever could… he accomplished it all.

Along the way they also re-visit a not-so-bright-spot on Mr. Connery’s career as they break down, The League of Extra Ordinary Gentlemen. More specifically they ask:

– Why didn’t Justice League for English majors work?
– Did Connery save it?
– Whatever happened to Stephen Norrington?

Every icon has a flop or two, but LXG ultimately ends-up as evidence to the power of Connery’s star power. The man was simply unmatched.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:07 — 51.4MB)

Subscribe: RSS

HOSTS:  @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode. 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

WCP: ‘Daredevil’ S3, Pt. II

Mitchell Roush

WCP: Shut-Up & Give It To Me – Vol. 2

Mitchell Roush
We Are Entertained logo for episode The Circle

We Are Entertained: ‘The Circle’

Chris Wickersham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *