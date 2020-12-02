Review- ‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Her Fatal Hour’

Writer: Mike Mignola Artist: Tiernen Trevallion Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Tiernen Trevallion

When Hellboy was in Rumania, he defeated a beast: The Beast of Vargu, with the help of a gipsy woman. Now that woman is dead, and her daughter needs his help before her fatal hour arrives.

It all has to do with a classic demon disguised as a lover boy, who wants to marry this girl. However, the mother will not have it, not even after she is dead; of course she died under mysterious circumstances…

The great thing about this story is that you don’t even need to fit this inside a particular time frame, because Hellboy will be summoned in his sleep, and defeat the demon accordingly.

There is also a second story, where Hellboy must fight a ghost. Somebody has died in dire circumstances, after stealing a sacred book from Iceland, and now the ghost wants the artifact back. However, B.P.R.D. has many useful people in it, and sometimes you just need a rusty nail and some knowledge of Icelandic lore…

‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Her Fatal Hour’ is on sale since December 02, 2020.

Publication Date: December 2, 2020

Format: FC, 32 pages; One-shot

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00671 1 00111

Featured image by Tiernen Trevallion, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

