Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending December 4, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 4, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Greg Howley played Lost Cities, Above and Below, and Sentinels of the Multiverse.

Michael Pistiolas played Blokus, Gloomhaven, Shipwrights of the North Sea, and Can’t Stop.

Michael Knight played Tales of Evil, and Pan Am.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Arena Mortis, The Crew, Abandon All Artichokes, Unmatched, Marvel United, Forgotten Waters, and Pan Am.

Jonathan Liu played Kingdom Rush: Rift in Time, Twinkle, Marvel United, Pan Am, Under Falling Skies, Abandon All Artichokes, Allegory, Back to the Future: Back in Time, Calico, Chronicles of Crime: 1400, The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, Forgotten Waters, The Isle of Cats, Mass Transit, Santa Monica, Unmatched: Cobble & Fog, Via Magica, and Zombie Teenz Evolution.

I played Marvel United, Pan Am, Abandon All Artichokes, Back to the Future: Back in Time, Calico, The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, Forgotten Waters, The Isle of Cats, Santa Monica, and Unmatched: Cobble & Fogg.

