Radio Free Hipster Ep. 110: Land of the Lost

This edition of the podcast—in addition to arriving a little later than I’d’ve liked—is a bit of an odd duck. It’s cobbled together from bits and pieces of other shows I tried to make during our summer quarantine that never quite came together.

The result is alternately grim and thoughtful and kinda goofy, which, all things considered, seems like a pretty fair representation of 2020 as a whole.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 110 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. At least we’re alive.

00:44 Doctor Popular – “It’s a Quarantine Thing (feat. Mega Ran)
04:17 Talking / Whitely – “Shimmer
05:19 Mega Ran – “Pronoun Throwdown
06:02 William Maranci – “Curl of the Burl But It’s Sexyback by Justin Timberlake” (content warning)
09:50 Dethlehem – “Prelude – As Fate Would Have It” / “A Tale That Time Forgot” (content warning)
17:41 Math the Band – “Duel of the Deer
20:53 More talking / Whitely – “Shimmer”
22:28 Kief Richards – “Imagine
25:17 Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Broken Sleep of the Clockmaker
28:43 Bill McClintock – “Bad Mother
32:38 Malibu Shark Attack! – “The People Could Fly
36:43 Even more talking / Whitely – “Shimmer”
39:09 Chokeules – “Eat the Rich” (content warning)

