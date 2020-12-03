Radio Free Hipster Ep. 110: Land of the Lost

This edition of the podcast—in addition to arriving a little later than I’d’ve liked—is a bit of an odd duck. It’s cobbled together from bits and pieces of other shows I tried to make during our summer quarantine that never quite came together.

The result is alternately grim and thoughtful and kinda goofy, which, all things considered, seems like a pretty fair representation of 2020 as a whole.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 110 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. At least we’re alive.

00:44 Doctor Popular – “It’s a Quarantine Thing (feat. Mega Ran)”

04:17 Talking / Whitely – “Shimmer”

05:19 Mega Ran – “Pronoun Throwdown”

06:02 William Maranci – “Curl of the Burl But It’s Sexyback by Justin Timberlake” (content warning)

09:50 Dethlehem – “Prelude – As Fate Would Have It” / “A Tale That Time Forgot” (content warning)

17:41 Math the Band – “Duel of the Deer”

20:53 More talking / Whitely – “Shimmer”

22:28 Kief Richards – “Imagine”

25:17 Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Broken Sleep of the Clockmaker”

28:43 Bill McClintock – “Bad Mother”

32:38 Malibu Shark Attack! – “The People Could Fly”

36:43 Even more talking / Whitely – “Shimmer”

39:09 Chokeules – “Eat the Rich” (content warning)

If you enjoyed this episode, please consider donating to our Patreon. And don’t forget to check out the other shows available from the GeekDad Podcast Network.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

