GeekDad Daily Deal: The Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Build your programming and developer skills with today’s Daily Deal, the Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle. This bundle of nine courses covers topics like AI, neural networks, deep learning, data visualization, and, of course, machine learning. With 38 hours of content in Python, Keras, PyTorch, and R, you’ll be on your way to a better (or new) career. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 101718 wireless mouse

Geek Daily Deals Oct. 16, 2018: Wireless Mouse With Prog. Buttons Just $14 With Secret Code!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 081919 nerf sale

Geek Daily Deals August 19, 2019: Huge Sale on Nerf Toys; Some as Low as $9 Today!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 120817 telescopes anki overdrive

Geek Daily Deals Dec. 7, 2017: Celestron Telescopes, Anki Overdrive

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *