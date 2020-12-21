GeekDad Daily Deal: DIY Building Block STEM Drone

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Today’s Daily Deal, the DIY Building Block STEM Drone, is made for tiny hands and growing minds. It works with the plastic building blocks they probably already have and is a fun way to learn about aerodynamics and load balancing. Once they build it themselves they’ll be able to do flips and aerial acrobatics around the house or in the yard. Plus, they’ll be experiencing science without even knowing it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 051917

Tabletop Daily Deals: ‘Lanterns’ Game and Expansion for $42; Build Your ‘Citadels’ for $24 Today!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 040318 usb outlet knife block

Geek Daily Deals Apr. 3, 2018: USB Power Outlets for $13; Defend Your Kitchen With the Spartan Knife Block

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 103019 5TB external hard drive

Geek Daily Deals October 30, 2019: 5TB Western Digital External Hard Drive for Just $100 Today!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *