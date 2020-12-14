Geek Daily Deals December 14 2020: Cook Meats Perfectly With the Annova Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $139

One of our favorite kitchen tools, the Annova Precision Cooker defrosts and cooks meat perfectly every time; just $139 Today

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, Black and Silver:

Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.

What to cook: sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

New and improved: now with more power, faster heat up times, and improved Wi-Fi connection all in a smaller and more durable body, The Enova precision cooker is the perfect option for any home chef. It easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fully adjustable clamp, and is water resistant for when accidents happen in the kitchen.

Easy to use: simply attach the precision cooker to your own pot or container, fill the pot or container with water, add your food in a sealed bag, and cook manually with the built-in controls or with the Enova app.

Customer experience: designed in San Francisco, CA. Anova delivers thousands of sous vide recipes for free in the Anova app, created for cooks of every skill level by award-winning chefs and home cooks alike