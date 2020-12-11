Geek Daily Deals 121120 rocketbook flip

Geek Daily Deals December 11 2020: Keep Track of Your Analog Notes Digitally With the Rocketbook Flip for $31

Ken Denmead

Get the Rocketbook Flip that lets your write everything down and then save to the cloud, then wipe and re-use, just $31 Today!

See our previous posts about Rocketbook.

Get the Rocketbook Flip for $31 today!

Rocketbook Flip – with 1 Pilot Frixion Pen & 1 Microfiber Cloth Included – Scarlett Cover, Executive Size (6″ x 8.8″):

  • No more wasting paper – the Rocketbook Flip top-spiral notepad is perfect for handwriting notes and drawing diagrams.
  • Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.
  • Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over.
  • This top-bound notepad contains a double-sided combination of lined and dot-grid pages that allow you to turn your notebook over for a new page layout.
  • Includes 1 Rocketbook Flip Executive Size (6″ x 8. 8″) Notebook, 1 Pilot Frixion Pen, and 1 Microfiber Cloth

 

