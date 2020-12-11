2020 Holiday Gift Guide – Games

Games of all sorts frequent our posts, reviews, and culture in general. It’s no surprise that we have a great list of suggestions for you this year. Read on for our favorites in both tabletop and video gaming.

LEGO Minifigure Puzzle

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: LEGO

Price: $17.95

Purchase: LEGO Minifigure Puzzle

I really enjoy putting together big puzzles, especially with my family. But many of the larger ones include huge swaths of solid colors or patterns, which we find Not Fun. But this LEGO Minifigure Puzzle is a real winner in our book. It includes 78 different Minifigures, making it easy to piece together. Very few pieces are just white with no color on them, and the pieces do stay together better than most puzzles I’ve done, making it easy to move completed or partially completed Minifigures around as you’re putting together the bigger picture. If you’re looking for a 1000 piece puzzle to share with family members with minimal frustration, this puzzle is a good option. Plus: LEGO!

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

Purchase: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the latest in a recent line of Koei Tecmo/Nintendo Warriors crossovers, is both a canonical prequel to the phenomenal Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a fantastic gaming experience in its own right. Take to the battlefield as Link, Zelda, Impa, the Four Champions, and more to fight against the forces of the sinister Calamity Ganon. Customize gear and fuse powerful weapons, cook food to buff your warriors, and, most importantly, mow down hundreds of fearsome foes in this over-the-top hack-and-slash masterpiece. (Review materials provided by Nintendo of America.)

Fuser

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Harmonix

Price: $59.99

Purchase: Fuser

Of all the surprises 2020 had in store, surely none was more enjoyable than the latest release from famed Rock Band developer Harmonix, Fuser. This intuitive, engaging music/rhythm game casts you as an up-and-coming DJ spinning hits, taking requests, and crafting your own mixes from stems (individual isolated vocal or instrumental tracks) of favorites both old and new. From 50 Cent to Megadeth, Pixies to Pitbull, you’ll learn to create masterful mash-ups, including your own beats and bass lines. And, if you find you can’t move the crowd, you can always hit ’em with the Rickroll! (Review materials provided by Harmonix.)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

Purchase: Pikmin 3 Deluxe

My family adored playing Pikmin 3 on the Nintendo Wii U, but its recent port to the Switch as Pikmin 3 Deluxe is even better. With crisper textures, more responsive controls, and additional difficulty modes, it truly is deluxe in every sense of the word. Moreover, its blend of action, exploration, and adorable alien plant-men makes it perfect for family gaming during this most wonderful time of the year. (Review materials provided by Nintendo of America.)

Harry Potter House Cup Competition

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: USAOPOLY

Price: $47

Purchase: Harry Potter House Cup Competition

Play as your favorite Hogwarts House and compete to win the House Cup. In this “worker placement strategy game,” use knowledge and magic learned to lessons and complete the challenges. Send iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Cho Chang, and others out to increase your skills. For ages 11 and up.

Wonder Woman: Challenge of The Amazons Strategy Game

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Ravensburger

Price: $18

Purchase: Wonder Woman: Challenge of The Amazons Strategy Game

Wonder Woman: Challenge of the Amazons is a cooperative strategy game for ages 10+. Work together with your fellow Amazons to defend the island of Themyscira against the attacks of Ares, Circe, or The Cheetah. Gameplay takes about 45 – 60 minutes with two to five players.

#UpsideDownChallenge Game

Suggested By: Will James

Mfg: Vango

Price: $20

Purchase: #UpsideDownChallenge Game

#UpsideDownChallenge Game is a quick, hilarious party game for 2-6 players, ages eight and up that will literally challenge your perception of even the most basic tasks. You can read our full review as well!.

Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Mondo Games and Restoration Games

Price: $50

Purchase: Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The latest entry in the GeekDad-Approved series of Unmatched miniature skirmish games, Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, brings players back to Sunnydale. You’ll be able to pit Buffy, Angel, Spike, and Willow against each other on two different battlefields, and find out yourself who would win in a fight. But that’s not all… every Unmatched game is compatible with the others. Want Buffy to fight Bigfoot? Or Angel to take on Robin Hood? You can with Unmatched.

Masters of the Universe: Skeletor 1000-Piece Puzzle

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Mondo

Price: $20

Purchase: Masters of the Universe: Skeletor 1000-Piece Puzzle

Based on Florian Bertmer’s artwork, this 1000-piece puzzle is perfect for any fan of Masters of the Universe. It pictures Skeletor framed by the swirling mists of Snake Mountain, his sorcerous Havoc Staff in hand. When finished, this puzzle is 28″ tall and 20″ wide. There is also a companion puzzle of Skeletor’s nemesis He-Man available by the same artist.

Funkoverse Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Funko

Price: $39.99

Purchase: Funkoverse Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas

What would the holidays be without The Nightmare Before Christmas? Now you can recreate the fun of the animated film on your tabletop with this new entry into the popular Funkoverse game series. You’ll take Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and Dr. Finkelstein, and duke it out in one of four different game scenarios.

Funkoverse The Nightmare Before Christmas is for 2-4 players, ages 10+. And like other games in the Funkoverse line, you can mix and match with other sets. After all, haven’t you always wanted to see the Golden Girls in Halloween Town?

