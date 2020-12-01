Geek Daily Deals 120120 STEM deals

Geek Daily Deals December 1 2020: Big Deals on STEM Toys for Your Geeklets!

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

Get great deals on STEM learning toys to exicte your little geeks’ imaginations this holiday season!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

See all the deals!

Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog, Sensory, Fine Motor Toy, Toys for Toddlers, Ages 18 months+

Get it for $11 today!

Great Explorations Wonder Stars Super Kit Glow In The Dark Ceiling Stars

Get it for $9 today!

Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet – 4 Educational Learning Games – Preschool Ages – Problem Solving, & Creativity – STEM Toy Fire Tablet Base Included – Amazon Exclusive

Get it for $56 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

predaking-box-bot

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Toys

Anton Olsen

GeekDad Daily Deal: MFi Certified Sleek Canvas Complete Charging Collection

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Essential Project Management Certification Training Bundle

Darren Blankenship