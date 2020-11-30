Geek Daily Deals 113020 cyber monday

Geek Daily Deals November 30 2020: Cyber Monday Deals – Up to 30% off PC Components From Intel, ASUS, and More!

Ken Denmead

Get everything you need for an upgraded home PC experience with these excellent Cyber Monday deals!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Asus Prime Z390-P LGA1151 (Intel 8th and 9th Gen) DDR4 DP HDMI M.2 Z390 ATX Motherboard with USB 3.1 Gen2:

Get it for $100 today!

Crucial RAM 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz CL19 Laptop Memory CT16G4SFRA266

Get it for $40 today!

Thermaltake V250 Motherboard Sync ARGB ATX Mid-Tower Chassis with 3 120mm 5V Addressable RGB Fan + 1 Black 120mm Rear Fan Pre-Installed CA-1Q5-00M1WN-00

Get it for $64 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

