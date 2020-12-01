Geek Daily Deals December 1 2020: Big Deals on STEM Toys for Your Geeklets!

Get great deals on STEM learning toys to exicte your little geeks’ imaginations this holiday season!
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog, Sensory, Fine Motor Toy, Toys for Toddlers, Ages 18 months+
Great Explorations Wonder Stars Super Kit Glow In The Dark Ceiling Stars
Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet – 4 Educational Learning Games – Preschool Ages – Problem Solving, & Creativity – STEM Toy Fire Tablet Base Included – Amazon Exclusive
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.