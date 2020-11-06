WCP: Is ‘Superman IV’ Good or Bad?

The Watching Comics Pod is back with another installment of…

IMPOSSIBLE QUESTIONS

Attempting to answer daunting questions, or at least revisiting something we may have underestimated. Quick takes, sharp focus, and endless Twitter-blasting potential.

Co-host Mitch shares his thoughts on an overlooked mid-’80s flick and where it ultimately stands in the landscape of comic book cinema:

Is Superman IV: The Quest for Peace a good movie or a bad movie?

In a few quick minutes, Mitch shares why simply deeming this movie “bad” may not be fair. He argues it may be more a question of: “How do we compare comic book movie eras?” Because, in the end, Superman deserves better.

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

