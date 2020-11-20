Warner Bros. Holiday Toy Offerings

Warner Bros. has a ton of great properties, from the DC Comics Universe to Harry Potter to Scooby-Doo. So is it any surprise they also have a lot of great gift ideas for holiday shoppers? They sent over a few to me to share with our readers.

LEGO DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah

The Wonder Woman 1984 movie may have been delayed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a LEGO set based on the film this holiday season!

This LEGO kit is 371 pieces and is intended for ages 8+. Some of the features include a rotating transmitter tower, a secret bunker, and LEGO minifigures of Cheetah, Max Lord, and Wonder Woman in her golden armor. It retails for $39.99 and can be found on Amazon (where at the time of this writing it was on sale for 20% off).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure

Based on Gal Gadot’s appearance in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, this 7″ action figure is highly detailed and has 22 points of articulation to allow you to create all sorts of action poses.

Accessories include an unfurled golden lasso, a wrapped lasso, and a display base. The figure also comes with a collectible art card, featuring Wonder Woman 1984 artwork on the front and a character biography on the back. It retails for $19.99 and is available from Amazon.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive

Return to the magical world of Harry Potter with this fun to assemble 797-piece LEGO set. Featuring the Muggle house that Harry grew up in, there are multiple rooms, including a secret room revealing the cupboard where Harry first slept.

Also in this set are minfigures of Harry, Ron, the Dursleys, and Dobby the House Elf. And you can recreate Ron and Harry’s famous trip to Hogwart’s with the Weasley’s flying Ford Anglia. The LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive set retails for $69.99 but is currently on Amazon for $55.99.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

These are just a few of the fantastic offerings Warner Bros. has available for fans of their movies, TV shows, and cartoons this holiday season.

