Gift Idea: Get the GeekDad Books for the Geeky Parents in Your Life!



One of the most important things we can do with our kids is spend time with them, playing games and building projects together. Sharing experiences, especially ones where everyone discovers and learns, is the most rewarding thing we can do as parents. But more often than not, when the opportunity arises to spend time together, we don’t have a clue what to do, and everyone ends up watching TV (not always bad, but bad if it’s always what happens).

Which is why, over the last ten years, we’ve been proud to bring you the GeekDad series of books, filled with fun, geeky projects and science experiments to do with your kids; everything from flying a video camera on balloons, to building a cloud chamber and seeing the radioactive decay coming off your bananas (yeah, you’ll never look at a banana the same way again). There’s something for every level of ability, and every level of geekiness, and all the projects were designed by members of the GeekDad community.

GeekDad: Awesomely Geeky Projects and Activities for Dads and Kids to Share: The one that started it all, with classic projects like the backyard movie theater and flying a kite at night.

The GeekDad’s Guide to Weekend Fun- Cool Hacks, Cutting-Edge Games, and More Awesome Projects for the Whole Family: More exciting things for geeky parents to do with their kids, plus some heartwarming projects and prose from famous GeekDads.

The Geek Dad Book for Aspiring Mad Scientists- The Coolest Experiments and Projects for Science Fairs and Family Fun: This time it’s all about science, and science fair projects. Presented so that parents can guide their kids, but let them do all the important discovery!

So, if you’re looking for a great gift for that geeky parent in your life (dads and moms alike), consider getting one of the GeekDad books (or heck, all three) as the perfect stocking-stuffer.

