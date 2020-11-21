The Cooler Master MM711 in New Blue Steel and Wilderness Green

Cooler Master adds to their already great collection of mice with the new, light, and precise Blue Steel- and Wilderness-colored MM711.

Initial Thoughts and Setup

Cooler Master decided to upgrade their ultralight mice choices and expand on the MM710 with the new MM711, and now they are adding a bit of color with the new Blue Steel and Wilderness styles. The goal of these ultralight mice is to increase hand speed and reduce hand exhaustion.

Traditionally, the trade-off is that you sacrifice some of the durability that you would have with a bigger heavier mouse. The MM710 had some detractors that claimed that it had an extraordinary amount of flex that made it creaky and felt delicate. So going into unboxing the new MM711, I was taking these things into serious consideration.

My version of the MM711 is the new Blue Steel color black, which I prefer, but if you have a different scheme you can pick one up in glossy black, matte white, and glossy white. The most obvious thing upon unboxing is the honeycomb shell exterior, which is cool looking, especially with the fully programmable LEDs. Like with my MM710, I worry about crumbs and such getting into the works but it seems to be pretty safe.

The cord is a durable paracord that has become standard for gaming mice. The PTFE skates give the MM711 wonderfully fast and smooth movement over your mousepad or gaming surface. The sensor is a PixArt PMW 3389, which can handle your gaming and everyday needs quite well. The six programmable buttons have OMRON switches good for 20 million clicks, so they are both sturdy and long-lasting. Calculations are crunched using an Arm Cortex 10 M0+ 32bit processor.

So, everything you need is there at a very comfortable measure. What is also comfortable is the price. Coming in at $54.99, it is a very affordable addition to any gamer’s arsenal.

Pairing this up with the ControPad was a breeze, and the two units together were outstanding when playing FPS, battle royale, and asymmetrical survival games. I will definitely use them on my main PC as well as my gaming laptop while traveling to get the most out of my gameplay.

Specifications

Grip Type Claw, palm, fingertip

Material ABS Plastic

Mouse Feet PTFE

Color Black, White

Surface Treatment Matte, Glossy

LED YES, RGB on wheel and logo

Sensor PixArt PMW 3389

CPI / DPI

7 Levels

(400 – 800 – 1200 (default) – 1600 –

3200 – 6400 – 16000)

Tracking Speed 400ips

Lift Off Distance < ~2mm

Polling Rate 1000Hz

Angle Snapping N/A

Mouse acceleration 50g

Processor 32 bit ARM Cortex M0+

On-board Memory 512KB

The lifespan of L/R switches OMRON, 20 million

Buttons 6

Software Yes, MasterPlus+ Support

Cable Length Fixed Ultraweave cable, 1.8m

Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 116.5(L) x 62.4(W) x 38.3(H)mm

4.587”×2.457”×1.508”

Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 116.5(L) x 62.4(W) x 38.3(H)mm

4.587”×2.457”×1.508”

Weight (Without USB Cable) <60g

Warranty 2 years

EAN code Page 3

UPC code Page 3

Net weight

Gross weight

Box dimension (L x W x H) 142 × 132 × 45 mm

Carton dimension (L x W x H) 480 × 283 × 318 mm

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

The Cooler Master MM711 mouse is a great choice if you are looking for an ultralight, high-performance mouse, and now it looks extra cool with the news colorways. It is very affordable at $54.99 and may be a great stocking stuffer for the gamers in your life!

A sample of the Cooler Master MM711 Blue Steel was made available by the manufacturer. The thoughts expressed in this review are the author’s own and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



